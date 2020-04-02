TWENTYNINE PALMS — Two members of the Twentynine Palms High School boys varsity basketball team have been named to the All Desert Valley League first team.
Sophomore Jeremiah Holmes was joined by senior Saiz Aguilar on the all-star roster.
Coach Michael Usher called Holmes a naturally-gifted rebounder who used a six foot seven inch wingspan to average 11 points, eight rebounds, three steals and one and a half blocks per game.
He earned six double doubles.
“If he dedicates to weight room and continues to improve jumper, will be high level recruit,” Usher said.
Aguilar shot 55 percent from inside and 40 percent from outside the three point line and hit 70 percent of his free throws.
During one seven-game stretch he averaged 19 points per game and had a season his of 23 points.
“He led team in charges taken, works everyday to get better, leads by example,” Usher said, noting that Aguilar plans to take his talents to Copper Mountain College next year.
Junior Josh Herne earned an honorable mention.
“Josh is a plus athlete with a sweet shooting stroke,” Usher said.
Herne averaged eight points, three steals and three rebounds in conference play and had a season high 26 points with five three-pointers made against Desert Hot Springs.
“Josh has a great first varsity season and will be a big part of our success next year,” Usher said.
