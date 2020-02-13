TWENTYNINE PALMS — Postseason play began and ended for the Twentynine Palms High School boys varsity basketball team with a heartbreaking 59-49 home loss to La Quinta Wednesday, Feb. 12.
After falling behind early, the Wildcats trailed 10-15 at the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats outscored the Blackhawks in the next two quarters to enter the fourth quarter trailing by two, 37-39.
The Blackhawks, unfortunately, pulled away from the Wildcats late in the fourth to seal the victory and end the Wildcats’ season.
The Wildcats finished the regular season as Desert Valley League champions, having earned a 12-2 mark in league play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.