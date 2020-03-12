DESERT HOT SPRINGS — The Twentynine Palms High School boys tennis team traveled to Desert Hot Springs Wednesday, March 11, and came home with am 11-7 win over the Golden Eagles.
Nine of the Wildcats’ points came on doubles courts as the teams of Dylan Smith and Donald Albers, Hunter Branch and Titus Bosch and Izaiah Leopoldo and Chris Pacheco each swept their three sets.
Wildcat singles player Troy Silva won two of his sets to lead singles play for Twentynine Palms.
The win gives the Wildcats a Desert Valley League record of 2-1. The Wildcats will play host to Indio at 3:15 p.m. Friday, March 13, on the tennis courts on the north side of the Wildcat campus, 72750 Wildcat Way.
Admission is free and spectators are welcome.
