TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms High School golf team will return to Desert Willow Golf Course, on board the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, for its home meets this season.
With six returning players and three new Wildcats on the team, coach Gary Bell is looking forward to a successful year for the squad.
“The team is pretty strong,” he said, adding that he is hoping for a Desert Valley League championship. “I believe it is our best chance in a few years. I think we have a good shot at it.”
Competition will begin with a preseason match against Joshua Springs High School Tuesday, March 3.
The team will play its first home league match at 2:45 p.m. Thursday, March 19, when the Wildcats host Indio.
The team’s first league contest will be a road match in Banning Tuesday, March 10.
“All of the returners are performing really really good,” Bell said, adding that the three new players have excellent prospects.
“Yucca Valley has been the team to beat for the past two or three years,” Bell said. “I really think we can give them a run for their money.”
Players, he said, are working on their whole game, from the tee to the green.
“As the days get longer, the kids scores are going down,” he said. “The team as a whole is very excited.”
To get access to the golf course on board the combat center, contact the pro shop at (760) 830-6132 and request access as a spectator.
