TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms High School girls tennis team started its new season with a 10-8 home victory over the Big Bear Bears Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Wildcat singles players Taylor Fourier, Samantha Brookins, and Natalia Henry each won one set.
In doubles action the Wildcats were led by the teams of Emily Stuckey and Madi Soster and Ethly Amaro and Isabelle Plummer each won two of their sets while the teams of Anaid Montero and Kayla Lambert, Lezlie Ramirez and Mya Kozell, and Linsy Damashek and Allison Carillo each won one set.
The Wildcats start the year 1-0 and host San Jacinto at 3:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, on the tennis courts on the north side of the Wildcat campus, 72750 Wildcat Way.
