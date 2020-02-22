TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms High School boys varsity baseball team launched its season with an 11-1 road trip loss to Desert Christian Academy Tuesday, Feb. 18.
With only one practice with the whole team under their belt, the Wildcats were naturally rusty in the loss.
Desert Christian scored four times in the first inning and three times in the second to take a 7-0 early lead in the game that was ended by the mercy rule after five innings.
“We made a lot of errors but most of that was first-game nerves,” coach Brian Sosa said.
There were a couple of bright spots; freshman Raynall Thornton showed he was ready for the season by hitting two for three with an RBI and a steal. Senior Chris Rantzow contributed two steals.
When asked about the expectation for the upcoming season, Coach Sosa feels they have a shot to take the Desert Valley League title.
“No one stands out in our league,” Sosa said. “Coachella is always tough and Banning is a scrappy team but we should be right in there.”
He also pointed out that pitching will be a Wildcat strength this year.
Senior arms such as Seth Wiliford, Garrett Williams, Chris Rantzow and Paul Steele will anchor the pitching staff. Underclassmen such as Victor Navarro and Nick June will also have a chance to contribute.
Next game will be Friday, Feb. 28 at Palm Valley in Rancho Mirage.
(0) comments
