JOSHUA TREE — The Twentynine Palms High School boys and girls varsity basketball teams will travel to Copper Mountain College this week for a showdown with their counterparts from Yucca Valley High School.
The second annual Battle of the Ball will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, in The Bell Center at the college on Rotary Way north of Twentynine Palms Highway.
Action will begin at 5 p.m. when the boys’ teams square off, followed by a special exhibition game at 6:30 and the girls’ contest at 7.
This annual event is sponsored by the Morongo Basin Rotary Clubs and will include halftime entertainment.
Admission is $5 for general admission, $3 for seniors, kids 12 and under and visitors with ASB. Twentynine Palms High School students with ASB are free.
Battle of the Ball Futures games are set for Tuesday, Jan. 14, beginning at 3 p.m. with frosh-soph boys, followed at 4:30 by JV Girls and JV Boys at 6. Admission is $2.
For general information on Morongo Unified School District or the programs they offer, visit www.morongo.k12.ca.us. For general information or questions regarding MUSD call (760) 367-9191.
