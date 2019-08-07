TWENTYNINE PALMS — With Missy Candelaria going on a leave of absence to take care of her mother, the Twentynine Palms High School varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams will see some changes this year.
Melissa Mintz will move up from her post as junior varsity coach to become the interim varsity coach while Vincent Bullion becomes the interim junior varsity coach.
Mintz spoke while players warmed up for the final day of tryouts Friday, Aug. 2.
Mintz discounted the step she is taking with her change of jobs.
“I’ve been coaching for 16 years,” she said. “I am excited; we have a good group of girls.”
The varsity squad will be bolstered by the return of four seniors and one junior, said Mintz, who called this season a rebuilding year.
“I think we will be strong and our JV will be strong also,” she said, adding that the team’s youth will be a challenge.
“I think our underclassmen will step up and rise to the challenge,” she said.
The volleyball squads will play their first home matches on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23 and 24, at the Richard Casey Memorial Gym on the Wildcat campus, 72750 Wildcat Way.
They will play San Jacinto Friday, with matches beginning at 3:15 and 4:30 p.m. They will take on Rancho Mirage Saturday, with matches beginning at 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.
