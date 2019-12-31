TWENTYNINE PALMS — We take a look back at the year in sports.
January
The Twentynine Palms High School boys varsity soccer team from a 1-0 deficit to beat the Trojans of Yucca Valley 2-1 on the road Tuesday, Jan. 8.
The Wildcats took the win in the first leg of a two-game competition with the Trojans to see who will take home the Elks Cup.
The Twentynine Palms High School varsity girls basketball team took the first ever Battle of the Ball Tuesday, Jan. 8, at the Bell Center on the Copper Mountain College campus.
The Wildcats beat the Yucca Valley Trojans 53-45 after surviving a third quarter Trojan surge.
The Twentynine Palms High School boys varsity basketball team won the first ever Rotary Club Battle of the Ball in convincing fashion Tuesday, Jan. 8.
Playing at the Bell Center on the Copper Mountain College campus, the Wildcats beat the Trojans 62-29 in a game that ended on a sour note after three quarters.
“The game went really well until the unfortunate ending,” Wildcat Head Coach Michael Usher said Wednesday morning.
A 5-3 edge in an end of the game shootout helped the Twentynine Palms High School boys varsity soccer team taken home the Elks Cup Thursday, Jan. 31.
The Wildcats lost 2-1 to the Yucca Valley Trojans at home in their final game of the season, leaving competition for the Elks Cup tied after the two legs of the contest.
February
Supporting the local high school golf team will be easier this year as the Twentynine Palms High School Wildcats return to Roadrunner Dunes Golf Course, 4733 Desert Knoll Aven ue, for their home matches.
The Wildcats opened the new season with a 246-307 non-conference road win over Joshua Springs High School at Hawk’s Landing in Yucca Valley Monday, Feb. 25.
Freshman Kate Bobadilla, who helped the Twentynine Palms High School varsity girls basketball team earn a 21-9 overall mark and an 11-3 record in Desert Valley League play, has been named to the All CIF first all-star team.
She was also named to the first team Desert Valley League all-star roster.
Bobadilla played in 30 games for the Wildcats and averaged 19.1 points per game. She led the Wildcats with 578 points. She also helped the Wildcat cause with 53 offensive rebounds and 42 defensive rebounds.67 assists, 112 steals and 10 blocks.
March
Ronald Bell, of Twentynine Palms, who helped the Copper Mountain College boys basketball team achieve success last season, has been honored for his play at his new school, Angelo State.
Bell earned All-Lone Star Conference honors at the LSC Postseason Awards Banquet Wednesday, March 6 in Frisco, Texas.
Twentynine Palms Little League players, board members, coaches, volunteers and families got the 2019 season started after a brief ceremony Saturday morning, March 30, at Luckie Park.
With teams lining the infield at the Luckie Park baaseball diamond, and family and friends looking on, Vice President of Baseball Jason Dickson and Vice President of Softball Steve Bilderain welcomed everyone to brief opening day ceremonies.
Twenty racers, competing in three divisions, took on the challenge of Donnell Hill at this year’s Armed Services YMCA Soapbox Derby Saturday, March 30.
Racers competed to see who could get to the bottom of the hill fastest while their cars competed for awards of their own.
April
The Twentynine Palms High School boys and girls swim teams complete undefeated seasons and earned Desert Valley league championships after beating cross-town rivals from Yucca Valley this week.
The Wildcats met the Trojans on the road Wednesday, April 10.
Twentynine Palms Wildcat track and field athletes broke a slew of records when they traveled to a cold and windy Banning High School Thursday, April 11, to compete in Desert Valley league finals with seven other schools.
The Wildcats had 12 first places, 16 CIF qualifiers and 22 all league performances.
In the first event jumps captain sophomore Mallory Hutchinson broke a 26-year-old triple jump record to take first place with a 34 foot 6.5 inch mark.
The Twentynine Palms High School swim team traveled to Cathedral City High School Wednesday, April 18, for Desert Valley League finals, and broke two more school records with another record reset while 13 CIF consideration times were achieved.
Some 279 cyclists, many from out of the area, gathered at Knott Sky Park in the early morning hours to take part in a 55-mile round trip bicycle ride to Key’s View, in Joshua Tree National Park, and back.
The Joshua Tree 55 Bike Ride saw three groups of riders heading out at 6 a.m Saturday, April 27.
The ride was not a race but that did not stop some from finishing as quickly as they could.
The first two riders back, Angela and James Edwards, finished the ride in two hours and 50 minutes, averaging some 19 miles per hour.
June
The Twentynine Palms Little League major softball all-star team opened tournament play with three wins.
The tournament is hosted by Twentynine Palms Little League at Luckie Park.
Behind the pitching of Addyson Stewart and an epic second inning rally, Twentynine Palms beat Desert Hot Springs 18-2 Saturday, June 15.
July
Two years after she finished 25th in the nation, local rodeo star Mackenzie Parker is heading back to the National High School rodeo, this time for the last time.
The high school senior, who had to skip graduation ceremonies to attend state finals, will travel to Rock Springs, Wyoming to compete in the 71st annual National High School Finals Rodeo July 14 to 20.
She will compete in breakaway roping, her specialty, with a new horse, Bear.
After a few pre-season games, competition in the park and recreation 2019 Summer Coed Kickball League began in earnest this week, with games at Knott Sky Park, 6701 El Sol Avenue.
The league will field six coed teams, Nuts ‘N Honeys, Dolls and Balls, Basic Pitches, Hot Mess Express, Base City Ballers and the OG’s.
A new youth tackle football and cheerleading program forming on board the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center is looking for boys and girls age 5-14 to take part.
Registration for the Warhawks is open to children from the civilian and military communities but space is limited. It is offered by Marine Corps Community Services.
The program will use professional and experienced coaches who have passed background checks.
Home games will be played at Felix Field on board the combat center. Organizers will be able to sponsor civilian participants so they can have base access.
October
The Twentynine Palms High School varsity volleyball team earned a spot in the first round of CIF playoffs by beating Santa Rosa Academy High School on the road Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The Wildcats won in four sets, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23 and 25-15.
November
The Twentynine Palms High School girls tennis team traveled to the Claremont Club to face the Lancers of Western Christian High School Tuesday, Nov. 5, for the Wildcard round of the CIF playoffs.
The Wildcats fought hard but lost a tough battle 7-11.
All things end.
After 14 years of ownership, the Twentynine Palms High School varsity football team, facing a stingy Trojan defense that left them scoreless in the second half, watched the coveted Kiwanis Club Bell return to Yucca Valley High School for the first time since 2004.
The Trojans beat the Wildcats 21-6 on the Wildcats’ home turf, Tom Nicoll Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 1, in a game which left the home crowd stunned and visiting Yucca Valley fans storming the field to be part of the moment when the Trojans reclaimed the bell.
Nine teams in two age divisions will play flag football games At Knott Sky Park, El Sol Avenue south of Hatch Road, in November and December.
Four teams, the Del Taco Chicago Bears, 29 Palms Rotary New England Patriots, Bowladium Los Angeles Rams and Fraternal Order of Eagles Philadelphia Eagles, will play in the 7- to 9-year-old division.
Shaka Gray, who is trying to create a semi-pro football team here, is looking for some help from the community.
He is hoping a fundraising event at the Twentynine Palms farmers market Saturday, Nov. 23, will help players cover equipment costs and help the organization pay for home games.
Former Wildcat Isaiah Castaneda, who graduated with the class of 2019, has gone on to community college football success with the Gauchos of Saddleback Community College.
As a starting freshman, Castaneda has helped lead his team into the playoffs. The gauchos are set to play in the first round of CCCAA SoCal Regional Playoffs at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Canyons Community College.
