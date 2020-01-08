TWENTYNINE PALMS — Shaka Gray, owner/coach and player for the Twentynine Palms 29ers, has set an ambitious agenda for the semi-pro adult football squad he is trying to start.
Among other things, he would like to create a home field for the team, now preparing for a season of eight-person football, on property he owns here.
In the meantime, the team has been practicing Saturdays on the soccer field at Luckie Park, Luckie Avenue and Joe Davis Drive.
They will play host to the Vipers, a semi-pro adult football team from Yucca Valley, for a scrimmage at the park at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
Gray is raising money for the team through fees charged to players and by seeking community sponsorships. He also has plans to hold a photo shoot with team members and create a team calendar.
Gray took some time before a recent practice to tell players about plans for a playing field on his property.
“This is something that is real, you should take pride,” he said. “This is something we should be proud of.
“You have my full commitment as a coach and owner to take things as far as I can.”
For more information contact Gray at 29palms29ers@gmail.com or (760) 905-9970.
