TWENTYNINE PALMS — After losing a large portion of his adult developmental football team to deployments, 29ers owner, player and coach Shaka Gray said more civilians will be needed to stabilize the team’s roster.
Gray recently changed the team from a semi-pro group to a developmental one to emphasize that it welcomes all athletes looking to develop their skills.
Gray has been attempting to rebuild the team’s roster and held the first of a series of practices Sunday, June 28, at Luckie Park.
The practice, held in the midst of a powerful windstorm, attracted about nine players but that did not stop Gray from talking up the team he hopes will become a community asset and running some plays.
“I lost a lot of military to deployment,” Gray said. The team also suffered when the spring season, under the auspices of the Wild West Football League, was largely canceled due to the continuing coronavirus crisis.
Gray is hoping to rebuild the squad in time to take part in a fall league.
“The team is ultimately for everyone,” he said, noting that more civilian players would make the team less vulnerable to military deployments.
Ryan Hughes, who lives close to Luckie Park, said he played outside linebacker and on special teams in high school but has not played since.
“I’m 35, it’s been awhile,” he said, adding that he has spent the last six months trying to get into better shape.
Cody Tucker is a defensive back and return man.
The next practice will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Luckie Park. Some future practices will also be held in Yucca Valley to accommodate more players.
I’m dedicated to making this happen and creating opportunities because the athletes of the Morongo Basin need something to look forward to in a football program,” Gray said.
For more information or to help sponsor the team contact Gray at (760) 905-9970.
