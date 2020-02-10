TWENTYNINE PALMS — Twentynine Palms High School boys and girls varsity basketball teams will play host to first round CIF Southern Section playoff games this week.
Both games will be held at the Richard Casey Memorial Gym at Twentynine Palms High School., 72750 Wildcat Way.
The boys will host La Quinta High School at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, while the girls will play host to Cabrillo at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
The boys head into the playoffs as Desert Valley League champions, having ended the regular season with 12-2 league mark, one game above Indio and Banning.
The Wildcat regular season ended with a 72-58 road loss to Banning High School Friday, Feb. 7.
La Quinta comes into the game with a 4-6 mark and a fourth place finish in Desert Empire League standings.
If the Wildcats beats La Quinta they will take on the winner of an Aquinas versus Bell Gardens game at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
The Wildcat girls varsity squad heads into the playoff with a 12-2 mark and a second place finish in the Desert Valley League, two games behind Yucca Valley.
They ended the regular season with a 71-41 road win over Banning Friday, Feb. 7.
The Wildcats led throughout the contest, outscoring Banning in every quarter and holding the Broncos to five points in the third.
Cabrillo High School, from Lompoc, ended the regular season with a 6-4 mark and a third place finish in the Channel League.
If the Wildcats beat Cabrillo Thursday they will play the winners of a Villa Park and Woodbridge matchup at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
