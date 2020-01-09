CATHEDRAL CITY — The Twentynine Palms High School boys varsity basketball team came home with a 65-59 win and sole possession of first place in the Desert Valley League following a trip to Cathedral City Wednesday, Jan. 8.
The Wildcats entered the game tied with the Cathedral City Lions for the top spot in the league. The Lions fought hard to take the top spot; the game was tied 16-16 at the end of the first quarter and the Wildcats trailed by a single point, 31-32 at the half.
After outscoring the Lions 16-14 in the third period, they entered the final period with a 47-46 edge.
“The Wildcats asserted themselves on the defensive end, and broke a 58-58 tie with 30 seconds left when Junior Jacob Hueso hit a three in the corner to take the lead 61-58,” coach Michael Usher reported.
“On the ensuing possession Hueso stole the ball, and passed to Senior Kamron Luna on the break for a thunderous one handed dunk to put the game away for good.”
The Wildcats were led by Luna with 17 points, Hueso with 15, and seniors Saiz Aguilar and Troy Tuivaiti with 12 and 11 points respectively.
“Senior Gabe Villescas played outstanding on ball defense all game to change the course of the game,” Usher reported.
The win brings the Wildcats record to 9-8 overall, and 5-0 and in sole possession of first place in the Desert Valley League.
The junior varsity Wildcats beat their Lion counterparts 68-35 and were led by freshmen P.J. Horn and Micah Deibert with 11 points each.
The win improves JV to 8-4 overall and a perfect 5-0 in league play.
The Wildcats return home Friday, Jan. 10, to host Banning, with the junior varsity game beginning at 430 p.m. and the varsity contest following at 7:30. Games are played in the Richard Casey Memorial Gym on the Wildcat campus, 72750 Wildcat Way.
