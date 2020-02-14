TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms High School girls varsity basketball team will host a round two game in the 2020 CIF Southern Section 3AA basketball playoffs Saturday.
The Wildcats will take on Villa Park at 7 p.m. in the Richard Casey Memorial Gym on the Wildcat campus, 72750 Wildcat Way.
Twentynine Palms punched its ticket to the second round by beating Cabrillo High School 50-33 at home Thursday, Feb. 13.
The Wildcats led through most of the night but Cabrillo kept things close through the third quarter, which ended with the Wildcats holding onto a 34-29 lead.
The home team shifted into another gear in the fourth quarter, outscoring Cabrillo 16-4 to pull away and seal the win.
Kate Bobadilla had 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Riley King had 12 points, four rebounds and six blocks.
Bre Bell had 11 points and five steals. Taylor Scamman had two points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals.
“We played great team defense,” coach Tim Stanford said. “We held Cabrillo’s top two scorers to half their scoring averages. All 11 players contributed to the win. These girls have had an outstanding attitude all year long; they have been open to the learning process, and they have improved every practice.”
Villa Park earned a spot in the second round with a 55-26 win over Woodbridge High School of Irvine.
The Spartans earned a 5-1 league record in the regular season and finished tied for first place, with El Dorado, in the North Hills League.
