TWENTYNINE PALMS — With coronavirus restrictions slowly lifting and remodeling work completed, the Bowladium will reopen to the public Wednesday, July 1.
With distancing restrictions still in place, owner Dan Mintz said he has allowed three bowling leagues to come in and finish their seasons but has not been able to open the center to the general public.
“We can only allow one team per lane,” he said, adding that he has to keep an empty lane between teams.
“The bar has been open since Friday,” he added.
Remodeling included new seating, new tile flooring, new tile in the bar and a new bar top.
“July 4 is going to be a rough holiday,” Mintz said, referring to coronavirus restrictions that will limit local observances to watching fireworks set off on the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.
“We are going to wait until the middle of July and celebrate our anniversary,” he said.
This year will mark 37 years the bowling alley has been owned and operated by the Mintz family. When it opened in 1960, Mintz, noted, it was owned and operated by Jack Linn and his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.