CATHEDRAL CITY — The Twentynine Palms High School girls varsity basketball team held onto its perfect record in Desert Valley League lay and the top spot it shares in the league, with Yucca Valley, after a trip to Desert Hot Springs Wednesday, Jan. 8.
The Wildcats’ combination of powerful offense and overwhelming defense helped them beat the Lions 73-32 in a game that saw the Wildcats jump out to a 28-5 first quarter leads that they stretched to a 45-9 halftime edge.
Taylor Scamman contributed 16 points, eight rebounds and eight steals, Kate Bobadilla poured in 18 points and Riley King added ten points.
The win gives the Wildcats a 5-0 mark in Desert Valley League play. They will play host to Banning High School Friday, Jan. 10, with the junior varsity match beginning at 3:15 p.m. and the varsity contest following at 6.
