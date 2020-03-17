TWENTYNINE PALMS — While school sports programs are put on hold because of the coronavirus crisis, one group of high school students is still able to take part in organized sports.
The D.C., for Desert Cats, Wildcats, is a traveling football team that takes part in seven-on-seven football tournaments around the southland.
Led by coach Joe Estrada, with help from coach Ray Thornton and coach Lee LaFleur, players have been taking to the soccer field at Luckie Park Sarturday mornings to work out and run drills.
Practices start at 8:30 a.m.
“Everywhere we go, we travel,” Estrada said. “We’re keeping the kids active.”
