TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms High School varsity basketball team earned its first win of the news season at home Tuesday, Dec. 3.
The Wildcats played host to the Summit Skyhawks in the first game of the Showdown in the Snake Pit Tournament, hosted by Rancho Mirage, and earned an 80-72 win to raise their record to 1-2.
The Wildcats were paced by junior Jacob Hueso, with 19 points, six assists and five steals, and Israel “Izzy” Goldsmith with 14 points and eight rebounds.
“Heavy team defense and balanced scoring saw nine Wildcats score, and the team shot 23/29 from the free throw line to pick up their first win of the season,” coach Michael Usher reported.
“It was a really good team win against a good team. We played excellent team defense, and our effort on the defensive end was the difference in the game as we forced 37 turnovers and had 30 points off of turnovers.
“We shot 80 percent from the free throw line, which helped us maintain our advantage late,” he said Wednesday morning.
“I’m really hopeful that we can continue this effort on both ends tonight against Rancho Mirage, and hopefully have a good showing the rest of the tournament before we start league play next week.”
The junior varsity Wildcats lost 70-45.
