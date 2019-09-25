TWENTYNINE PALMS — City of Twentynine Palms youth soccer will return to Luckie Park, Luckie Avenue and Two Mile Road, this weekend.
Weekly games, played around the park in five age divisions, will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
Players, families and supporters are reminded that parking on Luckie Avenue, which runs through the center of the park, will be limited Sept. 28 and Oct. 12 because of car show and health fair events.
Park officials have asked that no one park on the east side of Utah Trail.
No games will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, because of the Pioneer Days celebration.
Ten teams will play in the Micro League, for four- and five-year-olds. Games will be played on the soccer field next to the playground. Scores and standings will not be kept. Weekly games will be held at 9, 9:45, 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. and noon Saturdays through Oct. 26. An awards ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the Twentynine Palms Junior High School Gym, Utah Trail north of Two Mile Road.
Eight teams will compete in the Pee Wee League, for six- and seven-year-old players.
Weekly games will be held at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. and noon Saturdays on the south baseball field. Scores and standings will not be kept.
An awards ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the Twentynine Palms Junior High School Gym.
Six teams will play in the division for eight- and nine-year-olds. Games will be played at 9, 10:10 and 11:20 a.m. Saturdays, and 5:30 and 6:40 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 30 and Oct. 7 and 21, on the north soccer field. No games will be held on Columbus Day.
An awards ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the Twentynine Palms Junior High School Gym.
Five teams will take part in a division for 10- and 11-year-olds. Games will be played at 9 and 10:15 a.m. Saturdays and 5:30 and 6:45 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24.
No games will be held Sept. 28 because of the car show.
An awards ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the Twentynine Palms Junior High School Gym.
Four teams will compete in the 12-, 13- and 14-year-old division will at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 5, 12 and 26. and 5:30 and 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, 8. 15, 22 and 29.
An End of the season tournament will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, with the number one and four teams meeting at 11:30 a.m. and the number two and three teams playing at 1 p.m.
The tournament will wrap up Tuesday, Nov. 5, with a consolation game at 5:30 and the championship game at 6:45 p.m.
An awards ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the Twentynine Palms Junior High School Gym.
