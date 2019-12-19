DESERT HOT SPRINGS — The Twentynine Palms High School boys varsity and junior varsity basketball tams traveled to Desert Hot Springs Wednesday, Dec. 18, and came home with wins and 3-0 Desert Valley League records.
The junior varsity squad took home a 52-23 win while the varsity Wildcats earned an 80-35 victory.
Varsity got off to a slow start, leading only 15-12 after the first quarter, but pushed out to a 42-20 halftime lead.
The Wildcats were led by Jacob Hueso with 14 points, six assists and eight steals, and Troy Tuivaiti with 14 points and four steals. Josh Herne chipped in eight points and Gabe Villescas added eight.
Junior varsity was led by Ray Thorton with 13 points and seven steals, and Q Hibley with seven points and 11 rebounds.
The Wildcats improve to 5-5 on the season, and 3-0 and in first place in the Desert Valley League.
The ’Cats host Desert Mirage at home Friday, then travel to take part in the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic in San Diego Dec. 26 to 30.
