TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms High School girls tennis team earned a 12-6 win at home, beating the Lions of Cathedral City Tuesday, Oct. 15.
In singles action Wildcats Loreann Obrero and Taylor Fourier each won two sets while Anaid Montero won one set.
In doubles action the Wildcats were led by the teams of Madi Soster and Mariah Banerjee and Emily Stuckey and Isabelle Plummer; both swept all three of their sets.
The team of Ethly Amaro and Danesa Rife won one set.
The Wildcats are now 14-3 overall and 10-3 in league.
The Wildcats traveled to Yucca Valley Wednesday for the last match of regular season play.
Wildcats of the week are Danesa Rife, Mya Kozell and Kayla Lambert.
“All three of these young ladies have a no quit attitude and strive to improve their tennis game,” coach William Shay said.
