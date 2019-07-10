GRAND TERRACE — The Twentynine Palms Little League major division softball all-stars hit a snag Sunday, July 7, at the Southern California State Tournament here.
The Twentynine Palms team lost 6-1 to LaVerne from Section 3.
They bounced back strong on Tuesday, July 9, beating Bellflower 10-0.
They were due to play San Marino at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10.
“The girls were nervous the first game,” coach Rose Silvas said.
“We had one bad inning along with base running errors that hurts us. The second game they were determined and confident both on defense and offense.
“I’m very proud on how they were able to turn it around last night. We face another tough opponent tonight.”
The Twentynine Palms AAA baseball all-star team was eliminated from their tournament when they were beaten 15-5 by Yucaipa National Saturday, July 6, at Luckie Park.
The Twentynine Palms team started the game strong and led 4-2 after the first inning.
