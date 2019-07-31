TWENTYNINE PALMS — Wrestlers from Alpha Omega Wrestling are getting ready to defend their home turf against an invasion by wrestlers from rival company House of Glory.
The wrestling turf war will be held at the Twentynine Palms Elks Lodge, Twentynine Palms Highway and Elk Trail, Saturday, Aug. 10.
Tickets will be $10 each for adults and $5 each for children 3 to 12. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the bell will ring for the beginning of the first match at 6.
Alpha Omega Wrestling has made the Twentynine Palms Elks Lodge a regular stop. Wrestling fans were treated to a free show by the company’s wrestlers at the lodge on Saturday, July 27.
The evening was held in part as a tribute to men and women who have served the country in the armed forces.
Wrestling fans also got a preview of the Aug. 10 event and watched a video showing House of Glory wrestlers attacking Alpha Omega wrestlers following a competition in Las Vegas.
