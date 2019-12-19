DESERT HOT SPRINGS — The Twentynine Palms High School girls varsity basketball team raised its Desert Valley League record to 3-0 with a 76-17 road win over Desert Hot Springs Wednesday, Dec. 18.
The Wildcats used a stout defense to build a 31-2 lead going into the second quarter and a 49-7 edge heading into halftime while never letting the Eagles score more than five points in a single period.
The Wildcats had four players in double figures; Kate Bobadilla had 13 points while Taylor Scamman, Bre Bell and Tala Tuivaiti had 10 points each.
The Wildcats’ overall record stands at 8-3.
They will play host to Desert Mirage Friday, Dec. 20, at the Richard Casey Memorial Gym on the Wildcat campus, 72750 Wildcat Way, with the junior varsity game beginning at 3:15 p.m. and the varsity contest following at 6.
