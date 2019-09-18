TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms High School volleyball teams swept the Desert Mirage Rams at home Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The junior varsity Wildcats won in two sets; 25-17 and 25-15.
N’Taiya Youso and Dixie Saunders had a kill. Bella Salcido had one ace serve and one kill. Itzel Solorio had one ace serve and two kills. Gabby Wunderlee had one ace serve, two assists, and two kills.
Zemira Mosqueda served up six aces, two kills and six assists. Emma Barnhart played strong solid defense in the back row.
The varsity Wildcats beat the rams in three sets; 25-21,25-20 and 25-10.
Senior Riley King led the team with 11 kills, one ace serve, and one solo block. Senior Jhordan Stanley had 10 kills and one block. Senior Amanda Mohn had one ace serve, six kills, 16 assists and one block.
Junior Journey Platzke had two ace serves, five kills, and 11 assists. Sophomore Mya Chacon had four ace serves and one kill. Soph Sadi Rantzow had three kills. Soph Gianna Bilderain had two ace serves.
Wildcats come up short
The Twentynine Palms High School volleyball teams fought hard but came up short at home against the Rajahs of Indio High School Thursday, Sept. 12.
The junior varsity Wildcats came close to winning a set but lost 14-25 and 27-29. Leah Engesser had one kill. N’Taiya Youso had two kills. Bella Salcido had one ace and one kill.
Jadyn Bauer had three assists. Zemira Mosquesdo had one ace serve, two assists and one kill. Itzel Solorio had one ace serve, one assist, and two kills. Emma Barnhart played solid defense. They are now 3-1 in league.
The varsity Wildcats lost in five sets; 18-25, 25-18, 17-25, 25-18 and 9-15. Senior Jhordan Stanley lead the team with 11 kills and two solo blocks. Senior Amanda Mohn had one ace serve, 10 kills,10 assists and a total of 82 sets. Sophomore Sadi Rantzow had seven kills.
Senior Riley King had five kills. Junior Journey Platzke had four kills, 15 assists and a total of 67 sets for the night.
Sophomore Mya Chacon had one ace serve, one kill, and one assist.
The cats are now 1-3 in league.
What is next
The Wildcats were set to travel to Big Bear for a Friday, Sept. 13 match. They will host Desert Mirage on Tuesday, Sept. 17, with the junior varsity match beginning at 3:15 p.m. and the varsity contest following at 4:30.
Home matches are played in the Richard A Casey Memorial Gym on the Wildcat campus, 72750 Wildcat Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.