NEEDLES — Six Twentynine Palms park and recreation all star teams traveled to Needles this past weekend and took home honors from the annual youth basketball tournament March 7 and 8.
Boys dominate in Needles
• The third and fourth grade boys squad went undefeated and earned first place honors. JaDarius Hester earned and all tournament selection and Joseph Walker was named tournament MVP.
• The fifth and six grade boys team went undefeated on their way to first place honors while Rashan Young earned an all tournament selection and Anthony Saldana was named tournament MVP.
• The seventh and eighth grade boys team took second place while Joseph Terry and Luke Sidhu earned all tournament selections.
All girls teams placed
• The third and four grade girls took third place while Mahealani Wilson earned a place on the all tournament roster
• The fifth and sixth grade girls earned third place while Taylor Black earned an all tournament selection.
• The seventh and eighth grade girls took third place while Jenica Silvas earned an all tournament selection.
Teams will travel to the mountains this weekend to compete in Big Bear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.