CLAREMONT — The Twentynine Palms High School girls tennis team traveled to the Claremont Club to face the Lancers of Western Christian High School Tuesday, Nov. 5, for the Wildcard round of the CIF playoffs.
The Wildcats fought hard but lost a tough battle 7-11.
In singles action, the Wildcats were led by Anaid Montero and Loreann Obrero; each won two of their sets. Taylor Fourier won one set.
In doubles action, the Wildcat team of Madi Soster and Mariah Banerjee won two sets.
“The Ladycats finish an impressive season and I would like to say how proud I am of how hard these young ladies work,” coach William Shay said.
