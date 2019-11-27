TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms High School boys varsity basketball team opened the season with a pair of losses, one on the road and one at home.
The Wildcats opened the season with a 71-37 home loss to Xavier Prep Friday, Nov. 22. The Xavier Prep defense held the Wildcats to six points in the first quarter while the visiting team’s offense built a 50-23 lead going into the final quarter.
The Wildcats took to the road Monday, Nov. 25, and came home with a 79-37 loss to Shadow Hills.
The Wildcats will come home to play Summit High School, at the Richard Casey Memorial Gym on the Wildcat campus, 72750 Wildcat Way, Tuesday, Dec. 3.
The junior varsity game will start at 5 p.m. the varsity contest will follow at 6.
