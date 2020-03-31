TWENTYNINE PALMS — Some Twentynine Palms High School student athletes have been finding unique ways of making certain they are keeping in shape during a break forced by the continuing coronavirus crisis.
Patricia Zuniga is a member of the swim team whose spring season was cut short by the virus crisis.
Zuniga, who has performed in several musical productions at Theatre 29, has used dance and Zumba as one way to stay healthy during the break.
She was also helped by a German shepherd the family briefly gave foster care to, taking the strong-willed dog for regular walks.
“They are very difficult to walk, they are very big,” she said.
She worried about losing strength in some of the muscles she can only exercise with swimming.
“You lose a little bit of what you have,” she said. “You use every muscle in different ways. You can try to exercise them but swimming is more difficult.”
Colton Charles runs with the Wildcat cross country team in the fall and swims alongside Zuniga in the spring.
To stay in shape he has been taking advantage of his rural neighborhood to run near his home and doing specialized exercises, designed to strengthen the muscles he uses in the water, at home.
These include doing pullups with his arms spread far apart, and different types of pushups, one with hands together and one with hands far apart.
“It keeps my muscle structure up,” he said. “Running keeps my endurance and lung capacity. I live in a very secluded part of town.”
He added that he sometime runs on the physical fitness training track on board the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.
“I’ve been staying home mostly, only going out when I need to,” he said.
If he encounters another runner while training, he said, he crosses to the other side of the road to pass.
Gianna Bilderain, who played on the varsity Wildcat girls volleyball and basketball teams and would have played on the softball team in the spring, has been running three miles every other day and hitting balls off the tee.
She has also been doing body weight exercises, pushups, situps, air squats and cardio.
Avoiding junk food while sitting at home, bored, is her biggest concern.
“If the whole softball season does get canceled, summer basketball starts up in June, than right into volleyball,” her father, Steve Bilderain, reported.
