WEST SHORES — The Twentynine Palms High School varsity volleyball team traveled to the Salton Sea to play West Shores High School in a warm up match for the new season Tuesday, Aug. 20.
The Wildcats came back with a four set win.
The Wildcats took the first two sets with scores of 25-17 and 25-17 before dropping the third set 14-25. In a hard fought fourth set, the Wildcats took the victory 26-24.
Senior Riley King had one ace and five kills. Senior Jhordan Stanley had one ace and seven kills.
Junior Journey Platzke had one ace, three kills and 18 assists. Senior Amanda Mohn had four kills and 29 assists. The Wildcats will be at home for their next two matches.
They will play host to San Jacinto on Friday, Aug. 23, with the junior varsity match beginning at 3:15 p.m. and the varsity contest following at 4:45.
They will host Rancho Mirage Saturday, Aug. 24, with the junior varsity match beginning at 11 a.m. and the varsity contest following at 12:15 p.m.
The Wildcats play their home matches at the Richard Casey Memorial Gym on the Wildcat campus, 72750 Wildcat Way.
