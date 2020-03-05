BANNING — The Twentynine Palms High School boys and girls swim teams opened their seasons with twin road wins against Banning Wednesday, March 4.
The Wildcat boys beat their Banning counterparts 85-27 while the Wildcat girls’ team did even better, winning 102-20.
The Wildcats will come home to play host to Coachella Valley at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Marcj 11, at the Luckie Park swimming pool, Luckie Avenue and Joe Davis Drive.
Admission is free and spectators are welcome.
