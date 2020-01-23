TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Twentynine Palms High School girls varsity basketball team shut down Desert Hot Springs at home Wednesday, Jan. 22.
In a game in which the mercy rule, with a running clock, was initiated in the third quarter, the Wildcats beat the Eagles 83-15.
After taking a 17-7 lead in the first quarter, the Wildcats found new ways to score, and prevent their opponents from scoring, and outpaced their visitors 41-2 in the second quarters to take a 58-9 halftime lead.
They went on to hold the Eagles scoreless in the third quarter to take a 70-9 lead into the final quarter.
Kate Bobadilla had 14 points, seven assists and six steals. Bre Bell had 21 points, four rebounds and five steals. Hailee Jenkins had 12 points, and Tala Tuivaiti had 10 points.
“I can see the things we have been working on in practice starting to show up in games,” coach Tim Stanford said.
“We have been working hard on shooting, running the half court offense, and making sure we are fundamentally sound on defense. We are rapidly improving. This is an exciting team to watch.”
The Wildcats will take to the road to play Coachella Valley Friday, Jan. 24. They will play host to Cathedral City Wednesday, Jan. 29.
