TWENTYNINE PALMS — Members of an adult tournament softball team took advantage of warm weather and clear skies to practice on the softball field at Luckie Park Saturday, June 13.
The team, Sick Invite, is made up of players from Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree, Yucca Valley and the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.
Under normal circumstances they compete in about two tournaments a month.
A half-dozen members practiced at Luckie Park Saturday, with pitcher Ray Wren on the mound and other players taking turns dinging balls into, and sometimes beyond, the outfield.
Other players on hand were Tommy Watson, Moe Atuatasi, Andrew Davis, Eric Brian and Billy Quinn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.