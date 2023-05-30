Arcola Pritchett, a 64-year resident of California and Twentynine Palms, died on May 8, 2023, in Yucca Valley. She was 86 years old.
The daughter of Mr. Ledger White and Mrs. Leslie White, she was born Sept. 12, 1936, in Marion Junction, Alabama.
She was married to Arthur Pritchett, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps. and was a journeyman plumber for Williams Plumbing, Palm Springs Plumbing and Bechtel Corporation.
Mrs Pritchett enjoyed family and all of the people who became family friends. She had sisters Leslie White, Alice Fair, Addie Tate, Freddie Carter and Ernestine McGee and a brother, Charles White.
Mrs. Arcola Pritchett and Arthur Pritchett had a son, Theodore Pritchett, and a daughter-in-law, Lynda Pritchett, residing in Twentynine Palms. She was also the aunt to Raymond, Dawn, Stephanie, Marsha and Jimmy, Pritchetts all.
Arcola Pritchett will be laid to rest with her husband, Arthur Pritchett, at Riverside National Cemetery at a future date. No services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests your smile.