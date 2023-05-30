Carla Sue Johnson Laucht passed away March 10, 2023. She was born in Palm Springs and lived in Yucca Valley.
Carla graduated from Yucca Valley High School in 1987, then moved to Las Vegas, where she earned a nursing degree and became a licensed vocational nurse. She worked in a hospital for over 20 years and was very loving and compassionate. She loved her work and enjoyed helping others.
She loved family, going to NASCAR races, loved water sports, sky diving, cooking and wild animal parks.
Carla leaves behind her husband, Dennis Laucht, her daughter, Korryne Stafford, her son, Chase Leach, her mother, June Etherington, her father, Richard Johnson, her brother, Don Johnson, six grandchildren and many friends.
Words can’t be express how much she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.