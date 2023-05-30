Charlotte Marie Miller was born in Columbus, Ohio, on July 6, 1934. To her family and friends in Ohio, she was known as Babe Miller. She moved to Twentynine Palms in the early ’70s with her family, where she remained until 2016 when she moved to Suisun City, California, to be with her son.
She attended Linden McKinley High School in Columbus, then graduated from Columbus Evening High School in 1953. She worked as a bookkeeper for the state of Ohio and was proficient at shorthand. She received a letter of recommendation from the governor.
Charlotte passed away at the age of 88 in her home in Suisun City on May 2, 2023.
She often worried about losing her vision due to her diagnosis of macular degeneration and expressed this worry to her friends and family. Charlotte’s vision endured thanks to a brilliant team of ophthalmologists and retinal specialists, and she lived worry free the last years of her life.
She was known around the Morongo Basin as “that little lady who walked everywhere,” often referred to as a “ball of energy” and a “spitfire.” She befriended many people in her journeys. For those whom she met along the way, she accepted them for who they were and would lend a helpful hand when possible.
Charlotte expressed a wonderful sense of humor and could invent a joke on the fly to the amusement of those who were graced with her company. She enjoyed bowling, crossword puzzles, watching professional baseball and playing cribbage among many other things. She was an animal lover who took care of her kitty, Harold, up until the day before she left us.
She is survived by her son, Brett Bibeau, and her daughter, Sandy Therrien. She is also survived by those very special to her, Melody Gallagher and Tommie Teel. She leaves behind family in Ohio and throughout the U.S.
Charlotte has been cremated per her wishes. Celebrate her life by donating to the Morongo Basin Humane Society, PO Box 1234, Joshua Tree, CA 92252.