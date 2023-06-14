The drive-thru USDA food distribution will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at our Wonder Valley Community Center, 80526 ½ Amboy Road,.
We send Rainbows of Pearls and Roses to Josiah Bevins, who turns 14 this week. Happy birthday, Josiah!
Karen’s Commentary: In the May issue of Reader’s Digest, readers shared clever, hilarious and moving ways someone let them know they’re loved. Richard Hauser of La Quinta signed 50 birthday cards and mailed them to friends and relatives all over the country to mail back to his wife on her 50th birthday. Even though he had to enlist a few Holiday Inn managers, she ended up with cards from him postmarked in all 50 states! Cricket Lott of Lansing, Michigan, received a credit card-sized greeting card from her husband that read “I love you.” She hid it for him to run across, then he did the same, the card going back and forth for years. Sometimes it stayed hidden longer than others, like when he hid it in the pocket of her fleece jacket at the end of winter! Michael Flavin of Grove City, Ohio, wrote a letter every day while he was deployed, signing them “Patty, I Love You, Mike.” Sometimes he abbreviated it PILYM, and now he has a custom license plate that reads PILYM, which makes his wife smile every time he pulls in the driveway!
Friends of Wonder Valley is our nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the lives of those living and working in Wonder Valley. They sponsor local events and assist residents in numerous ways. They always need donations, no matter the amount. For information, contact Ken Sitz at ken_sitz@yahoo.com or (323) 528-7745. Donations may be mailed to PO Box 1704, Twentynine Palms California 92277.
Handy Hint: Do you like green onions? They’re easy to regrow. Cut them an inch from their roots and submerge them in water and they’ll regrow. Transfer to a pot of soil once the leaves start to appear.
Today’s Thought: Do you remember 1982? Michael Jackson released his album “Thriller,” which went on to sell 100 million copies worldwide. New items in women’s fashion included large shoulder pads, chunky jewelry, balloon sleeves, wide belts and big hair. Some new appearances this year were tamper-proof medicine bottles, Disney’s Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow (EPCOT), The Weather Channel, Today’s new host Bryant Gumble and Jane Fonda’s exercise videotapes featuring leg warmers, leotards and hoop earrings as the new workout gear! Also, 1982 marked the one-year anniversary of the Meyers Family living in Wonder Valley.
Until next time, remember to take time to enjoy the WONDERs all around us.
If you have news for this column, please call Darlene at (760) 367-7654 or Karen at polenheinz@hotmail.com.