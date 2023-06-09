Pooch finds new home at first-Saturday breakfast
Our little community held the first-Saturday breakfast last weekend. Breakfast went well. We had 96 hungry guests, so it was quite busy and some folks waited outside for a short spell enjoying the ambiance of the Hi-Desert until their turn to be served our yummy breakfast.
Board member Elena Yu had her last first-Saturday breakfast with us. She will be moving to Virginia this month. We all wish her well. Sad to see her leave but we expect to see her back occasionally to visit our beautiful Hi-Desert.
My neighbor Kjtel brought her visiting German friends who said they really enjoyed the breakfast and loved the community spirit we have here.
Dean, Charles Lang’s nephew, and David, my neighbor, found a home for Charles’ dog while at the community breakfast. Everyone was relieved Spirit found a loving home.
Some scoundrels using a white pickup blatantly stole an Airstream trailer that was located off of Winters Road in the wee hours of Friday morning around 3 a.m.
Jullian and Riley Ebil said, “The trailer itself was very rickety and on super old wheels. We truly don’t think it could have gone too far in the state it was in. We believe it could still be local and just stashed on someone’s property.”
You can contact the owners with any information at (425) 495-0776. Let’s help get these menaces to society arrested and thrown behind bars.
Did you know: Light slows down in water? That’s why you see a straw bent in a glass of the wet stuff you drink. What I didn’t know is that scientists have slowed light down to 38 mph by shooting a laser through really cold sodium atoms. They called this “optical molasses.” Light can supposedly be slowed to zero by capturing photons in a crystal, but that’s beyond me.
For the kid in all of us, “Join the mission and have your name engraved on NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft as it travels 1.8 billion miles to explore Europa, an ocean world that may support life. Sign your name today.”
To sign up, visit europa.nasa.gov/message-in-a-bottle/sign-on.
Thought for the day: If you fail, keep trying because failures are what push our limits of what we know until we get it right and that’s called progress.
Text me if you have news at (760) 800-2629. My YouTube channel: youtube.com/@RobertDeloyd/videos. Facebook: facebook.com/bobdeloyd. A couple of books I’ve written: https://tinyurl.com/Bob-Deloyd.