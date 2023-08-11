A community news column for the Copper Mountain Mesa area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Our little community witnessed several UFOs traversing our dark desert skies at 8:55 p.m. on the night of May 5, 2021.
Like a bright string of pearls, they marched in unison overhead as if they were some war-like invaders with an insidious intent on taking over our planet. I called out to my neighbor to come out to see them. One look and she became hysterical and frantically ran back inside the house calling 911 thinking Earth was being invaded. She got the whole 911 staff outside looking at these mysterious orbs of light. Afterward, she walked back to where another neighbor and I stood watching them disappear one by one into the eastern horizon. I told her it was likely StarLink satellites because there was a SpaceX launch earlier, she looked at me confused, she thought I said SkyNet from the “Terminator” movies; I will never let her live this one down.
Nowadays, StarLink satellite launches are a commonplace occurrence. I’ve been seeing many of these silent “invaders” of our night skies lately as I sit outside on these warm summer nights, peering into the mysterious canopy of stars and planets listening to old-time radio shows with my dog Cassie.
The USDA food distribution allotment for Copper Mountain Mesa Community Association comes on the third Monday of the month and is distributed from 9 to 11 a.m. the following Tuesday at the Copper Mountain Mesa Community Center at 65336 Winters Road in far North Joshua Tree, 11 miles northeast of downtown Joshua Tree.
Please note that the month of August started on a Tuesday, so our USDA food will arrive on Aug. 21, which IS the third Monday, but the distribution will actually occur Aug. 22, which is the fourth Tuesday of the month.
Did you know if you could travel at the speed of light it would take you 4.3 hours to travel to Pluto from Earth? Or perhaps you wanted to go to the Andromeda Galaxy. Then it would take you 2.5 million years! I definitely wouldn’t want to travel second class for that long a flight!
For the kid in all of us: The Andromeda Galaxy at 2.5 million light years away is the most distant object you can see with the naked eye, helped by using Averted Vision. Your eyes are made up of cones for color and rods for black and white. By using your peripheral vision, where the rods are gathered, you’ll be able to make most faint objects more observable. So, go try it out on a star just at the limit of your vision and then look a little off to the side to see if this ain’t true.
Thought for the day: I think I might be of two minds but neither of them are doing me any good!
The Fabulously Fine First Saturday Breakfast is from 8 to 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month at the community center.
The CMMCA meets from 9 to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month.
Remember, if you have news or want to write a “happy” paragraph or two about your desert experiences send those stories to me.
