Our little community wants you to know that the USDA food distribution for the Copper Mountain Mesa area will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.
It looks like we may get a bit of rain coming our way this weekend. As I’m writing this column for Wednesday’s deadline, the 10-day forecast calls for thunderstorms beginning Saturday on through Monday with a chance of 60% or more on Sunday night.
I love when it rains in the high desert. You can catch a whiff of the creosote bush before the rains start. It can rain on your neighbor but you won’t get a drop. But when the deluge hits our dry desert, it creates what we locals like to call Lake Lucile at the bottom of my hill at Winters and Lucile, making it nearly impassable for small cars. I’ve seen many folks get stuck there. Also, I have a video of waves coming down Winters Road! Here’s the video. Go 3 minutes in to see the waves: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGGEJE3kejw.
Thought for the Day: It’s not how much of the brain you use, but the time you spend using it.
Fabulously Fine First Saturday Breakfast: 8-11 a.m. Sept. 1.
Copper Mountain mesa board meeting: 9-11 a.m. second Saturday of the month.
Both are in our community center, located 11 miles northeast of Joshua Tree at 65336 Winters Road.
