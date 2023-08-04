A community news column for the Copper Mountain Mesa area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Our little community had our potluck last Friday and it was a humdinger with about 30 hungry folks showing up.
Everyone brought something so there was plenty of grub to go around. I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many salads sitting on our large serving table in the many years we’ve done potluck. Hamburgers and hot dogs were being barbecued outside with some mighty fine chili sauce to spoon over them dogs in a bun.
I’ve met many new folks who permanently moved into the area telling me they like the small-town ambiance of our little community. We all had a great time!
I asked around and there is talk about having a potluck every last Friday of the month, and if so, we want everyone to feel welcome knowing potluck is open to one and all.
Don’t forget to come on down to our Fabulously Fine First Saturday Breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. The cost is $12 per person; kids and seniors are half price. Credit cards are accepted.
The USDA food giveaway will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Tuesday, which is Aug. 15 at the Copper Mountain Mesa Community Center at 65336 Winters Road in far north Joshua Tree.
The Copper Mountain Mesa Improvement Association board meeting will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday, which is Aug. 12, also at the community center.
Did you know? There will be two super moons this month! Our first one is called the sturgeon moon and it rose on Tuesday. The second one is a super blue moon on Aug. 30.
A super moon is when our moon is closest to the Earth than usual in its orbit and can appear a little bit larger. There are two definitions for a blue moon but this one is more popular and refers to the second full moon in a month. A super blue moon is very rare.
For the kid in all of us: The sky overhead moves 15 degrees every hour. Use your index finger and little pinkie spread apart held at arm’s length to measure out 15 degrees. Now, go outside to find a bright star and line it up with some permanent structure, like a telephone pole or a rooftop remembering where you stand.
Go out an hour later and measure using the pointy finger and pinkie method to see how close you came to 15 degrees. Don’t use the north star Polaris because it stays fixed in place.
Thought for the day: I’m very good at putting things safely away where I can’t find them again.
Remember, if you have news or want to write a “happy” paragraph or two about your desert experiences send those stories to me.
——
Text news🤗to Bob Deloyd at (760) 800-2629 or send email to coppermountainmesa@gmail.com. Bob has YouTube videos at youtube.com/@RobertDeloyd/videos. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/@bobdeloyd, or on FaceBook at facebook.com/bobdeloyd. Visit the community website at coppermountainmesa.com.