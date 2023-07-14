A community news column for the Copper Mountain Mesa area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Our little community with heartfelt sadness heard that our beloved Charles Lange passed away on June 30.
Charles loved attending our potlucks and other community events. He was a poet, a writer and prominent in media production:
“Over 40 years television production, media placement and creative design. TV specials and series. Producer/director eight Emmy Awards ceremonies for the ATAS (Academy of Television Arts & Sciences).
“Be it I a wandering life poet, memoirist and documentarian who has traveled the rails, lived in bus stations and city parks, classic mansions, and on mountain tops. Having experienced multiple Andy Warhol 15-minute celebrations, all by the grace of a very generous angel who has protected this spirit through many of Life’s Transitions and who is also a friend of Bill W.” — Charles Lange
Did you know: I went to a pool party last Friday and was in the water playing catch with this young kid of about 12 or so. We must have tossed the football about a hundred times and then I was showing him how to swim. We swam a bunch of laps. After we all ate dinner, the kid wanted me to go back in the pool and throw the ball some more. I came up with the excuse, “it’s dangerous to go swimming after eating,” as our moms of the ’50s and ’60s told us “youngins.” The kid said this isn’t true. Someone at the party Googled it for me and said there is no scientific evidence behind the old wives’ tale! Dang!
I didn’t feel the pain until the next morning with my whole body being sore, but I must say I did have a lot of fun. 🤗
For the kid in all of us: Here’s an astronomy game you can play with friends or by yourself. All you need is access to a star chart; you can find them online. When it starts to get dark, look for the first star you see and guess its name and write it down. Don’t worry if you get it wrong, this is how we learn. Then on following nights do the same but you can’t use any names you’ve already written down. Eventually, as the seasons change, you will learn many star names in our beautiful desert night skies.
Thought for the day: A dog cannot speak to let you know the ground is too hot or too cold; you have to get down to their level and check.
Remember, if you have news or want to write a “happy” paragraph or two about your desert experiences send those stories to me.
Text news🤗to Bob Deloyd at (760) 800-2629 or send email to coppermountainmesa@gmail.com. Bob has YouTube videos at youtube.com/@RobertDeloyd/videos. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/@bobdeloyd, or on Facebook at facebook.com/bobdeloyd. Visit the community website at coppermountainmesa.com.