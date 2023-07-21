A community news column for the Copper Mountain Mesa area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Our little community seems like it’s going through a heat spell of sorts with excessive heat alerts blaring from our smartphones. Last Sunday was brutal with temps over 116 degrees in our area. Also, there is little relief at night with thermometers hanging around the mid-80s. We’re all denizens of the desert out here and have our own ways of coping with the heat.
As for me, I change my routine in the summer months by staying up late to get things done, usually going to bed by 4 or 5 a.m. When the sun goes down there’s a bit of wind kicking up, and that’s when I walk outside to await the appearance of the stars.
Lately, I’ve been listening to old episodes of “The Green Hornet” on “Old Time Radio Shows” while tossing bits of dried dog food to my dog Cassie, she loves hunting them down in the dark.
Did you know? The difference between a meteor and a meteorite, is a meteor burns up in the atmosphere and a meteorite survives the trip to hit the ground.
For the kid in all of us: The Perseid Meteor Shower will occur between July 17 and Aug. 24. I’m already seeing many meteors as I sit outside with my dog. The shower will peak around Aug. 12. It should be a mighty fine shower because of the waning moon before the peak which becomes a new moon on Aug. 17.
Thought for the day: The night sky is where I go to be alone to gaze into infinity, to contemplate the grandness of it all, to watch the stars and planets wander by as an occasional meteor zips across the heavens flashing colors of red, green, orange and white, like ephemeral pixies dancing beyond the veil of night.
Remember, if you have news or want to write a “happy” paragraph or two about your desert experiences send those stories to me.
——
