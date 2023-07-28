A community news column for the Copper Mountain Mesa area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Our little community doesn’t want you to forget our community potluck is at 6 p.m. today, July 28, at the Copper Mountain Mesa Community Center at 65336 Winters Road, Joshua Tree.
Bring your favorite dish or something to grill. Come meet your neighbors and enjoy some music with a plate of Copper Mountain Mesa’s finest cuisine! The game room with pinball and pool table will also be open.
Please BYOB. You can help us reduce paper and plastic waste by bringing your own dishes and cutlery and a serving utensil for your dish.
Donations to the center are greatly appreciated.
I’ll be there yammering with y’all and stuffing my face.
Did you know? The average American walks 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day or roughly 1.5 to 2 miles. So, it would take more or less something like 32 years to walk around the Earth. When I was in the Army in Germany in ’69 I met this old guy, about as old as I am now, on a bicycle cram-packed with all his belongings. He claimed to have ridden around the world three times and was headed for his forth. I can only imagine the lush green fields he bicycled through, the fascinating sights he had seen and the history and culture of the different people he met along the way on his wanderlust journey around our little planet.
For the kid in all of us: The moon looks larger near the horizon but this is an illusion. The moon’s size is half a degree and the tip of your pinkie finger held at arm’s length covers about 1 degree. So to see if it ain’t so, when the moon rises hold out your little pinkie and observe the moon as it makes its journey across the night sky.
Thought for the day: We need to take responsibility for our actions and not blame others for our failures. We have to learn to think for ourselves, to sort out the facts on our own, and not rely on others to do it for us.
Remember, if you have news or want to write a “happy” paragraph or two about your desert experiences send those stories to me.
——
Text news🤗to Bob Deloyd at (760) 800-2629 or send email to coppermountainmesa@gmail.com. Bob has YouTube videos at youtube.com/@RobertDeloyd/videos. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/@bobdeloyd, or on FaceBook at facebook.com/bobdeloyd. Visit the community website at coppermountainmesa.com.