A community news column for the Copper Mountain Mesa area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
In our little community we heard some bad news. San Bernardino County officials confirmed that stinking dirty hackers were paid a $1.1 million ransom after a cyberattack on the Sheriff’s Department (that’s 50 cents from every person living in the county). Insurance paid some and the county paid out $511,852.
I only learned of this when I asked members of our board for an update on the community’s large propane tank that was stolen late Friday night on March 3, just before our first Saturday breakfast was due to start at 8 a.m.
They told me, “e can’t even get a police report as the sheriffs got hacked and lost a ton of data which included police reports.” I also turned in suspected property to code enforcement via their website with pictures but have heard nothing.
My Desert Life: One early morning in June of 2021, I was awakened by Cassie’s insistent barking, so I brought her inside and went out to investigate. At the gate was a man. His name was Dennis, he couldn’t speak a lick of English, and he accidentally ran his car off the road onto my property and was stuck on the berm. He and his male dog Chico, who peed on everything (Cassie didn’t like that), were very hot with the outside temps over 100 Fahrenheit. I had them get under the cold water of the garden hose to cool down.
We chatted for a spell and said he was from Cuba (he pronounced it Coo-Ba, which I didn’t understand until he said Castro) and moved to the Dominican Republic, then to Jamaica, and on to Florida, where he has family. They moved to Banning, where he was headed before getting stuck in front of my home. We dug his car out and on the first try the tires rolled right out from where he had buried his car up to the floorboards; we did a lot of digging. We parted ways and waved goodbye.
I’m sure y’all don’t want to hear me yammering on in every column about my desert experiences, so I’m going to ask my editor if I can have anyone, especially kids, write a “happy” paragraph or two about their Desert Life. I’ll let y’all know in next week’s column.
Did you know: Shrimp hearts are located in their heads? I didn’t until now. In fact, shrimp have all their vital organs in their heads. YUCK! Thank goodness we only eat their tails!
For the kid in all of us: Dang, last week it was a boarding pass to Jupiter’s icy moon Europa. Now, I found one for Mars. We’re accumulating a lot of Frequent Flyer Miles lately.
“Get your Boarding Pass and join more than 23 million people sending their names to Mars on a future NASA mission at mars.nasa.gov/participate/send-your-name/future.
Thought for the day: Don’t waste your time on the trivial, build your own world around yourself; focus! Populate it with people you can trust and learn from, and also those who would like to learn from you.
The world at large is set to automatic and there is probably nothing you can do to change this, except the little changes you make in your own little sphere of influence can help plenty to build a better world for all.
To submit news to this column, text Bob at (760) 800-2629, tweat to twitter.com/@bobdeloyd, email at coppermountainmesa@gmail.com, post on facebook.com/bobdeloyd. Bob is a local author at youtube.com/@Robert Deloydvideos. Visit “Our Little Community” at coppermountainmesa.com.