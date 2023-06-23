A community news column for the Copper Mountain Mesa area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Our little community is having its fabulously fine first-Saturday breakfast next Saturday, July 1!
Everyone is welcome to come on down from 8 to 11 a.m. Our all-volunteer chefs and servers are there to please your taste buds with some mighty yummy pancakes and eggs, bacon or sausage, Kip’s Red Mill Oatmeal, and a hardy helping of biscuits and gravy.
All this at a mighty decent price, I might add. So come on down and enjoy the friendship of the locals in our little community. Our center is located at 65336 Winters Road, Joshua Tree.
Did you know: Father’s Day always falls on the third Sunday in June? So now that you know, there’s no excuse to miss sending a card to that special dad of yours.
For the kid in all of us: I’ve played with this world weather website for hours. I’d zoom on down to the Antarctic to see the swirls of storm systems. There’s a lot to see: “current wind, weather, ocean and pollution conditions, as forecast by supercomputers, on an interactive animated map. Updated every three hours.” Check it out at earth.nullschool.net.
Thought for the day: I believe the problems our world is having are that mankind is split into two groups: subjective and objective. Each has its own philosophy and each has its own worldview.
uRemember, if you have news or want to write a “happy” paragraph or two about your desert experiences send those stories to me.
