A community news column for the Copper Mountain Mesa area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Our little community, Copper Mountain Mesa, has been hearing a lot about mailbox thefts. I’ve also had stuff stolen from my mailbox, so I posted on nexdoor.com what the law states as a reminder to thieves of the consequences if caught. Mail theft is a federal offense and carries a sentence of up to five years in prison and fines of up to $250,000.
Boy did I get an earful. I received bunches of comments mostly voicing their concerns that law enforcement “won’t do a dang thing about it even if you have photos of the culprit.”
And it’s not just our rural areas. Not many weeks ago a private postal service in Twentynine Palms was broken into using a grinder on the doors and many packages were looted. My friend has her mailbox at this establishment and was missing a couple of parcels and important documents she was expecting from the VA.
I am not sure what we all can do about this problem. I don’t expect law enforcement or the USPS to stand guard over every row of mailboxes on the side of the road, but it would be nice to know what they intend to do or what they are doing about this mail thievery in our rural areas.
Kinda makes us all feel sorta helpless out here in rural America and I’m guessing the only thing we can do is the following:
“You should call the police and report it. If you know who is stealing your mail, or if you have a description of the suspect, then share that information with the police as well. Also, Report suspected mail losses to postal inspectors by calling (877) 876-2455” (uspis.gov).
Did you know: Humans have pumped so much groundwater out of the earth that it has impacted the world’s spin and tilted Earth about 31.5 inches to the east? The American Geophysical Union says the amount is about 2,150 gigatons.
For the kid in all of us: By using beet juice you can check the acidity of a solution. Add a drop of beet juice to whatever you’re testing. If it turns pink it’s an acid, and if it turns yellow it’s an alkaline. You can also write secret messages with an alkaline solution using lemon juice or a mixture of sodium bicarbonate and water. Let the paper dry, and then rub beet juice over the paper to reveal the message.
Thought for the day: By respecting our laws you are respecting veterans who have fought and those who have died protecting our freedoms and our right to change those laws in a peaceful manner.
Have a happy Fourth of July everyone!
Remember, if you have news or want to write a “happy” paragraph or two about your desert experiences send those stories to me.
