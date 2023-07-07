Our little community is hosting a community potluck at 6 p.m. on July 28 at the Copper Mountain Mesa Community Center at 65336 Winters Road.
Bring your favorite dish to share. We’ll be opening up the center’s game room, so bring your pool game too!
The event is BYOB (Bring Your Old Body?) Stay tuned for more details!
A little bit of potluck history: Way back in the late ’90s, I was attending a community board meeting when they were discussing how to get more folks involved with the center. I suggested to the board we should have a potluck on the last Saturday of the month. I felt dispirited when the board said “never mind, it won’t work.”
After the meeting, Marge Seeley pulled me aside and said, “Let’s do it anyways,” and we did. Every last Saturday of the month over the next 20 years we held a potluck until COVID shut down everything. Most of the old potluck crowd has moved or passed on, leaving potluck to a new generation of desert dwellers.
Did you know: On a stormy day, stand with your back to the wind and hold out your left arm and point. You’ll discover roughly where the low-pressure system is … usually you’ll find towering dark clouds there. It’s the opposite in the Southern Hemisphere.
For the kid in all of us: If you ever get lost on a clear, starry night you can find your way by first locating the Big Dipper (Ursa Major). Find the two pointer stars Merack and Dubhe on the front of the bowl and draw an imaginary straight line through them to the end of the handle of the Little Dipper (Ursa Minor); this will be Polaris the North Star. Now face the North Star and hold out both arms. Your left arm will be pointing to the west, your right to the east, and the back of your head to the south.
Thought for the day: Calming my sense of reality, long shadows cast from golden glow … frustrations slowly drift away as I lie upon a field of freshly mowed grass on this sunny day. Boys playing baseball, strike one, two, and three. Young girls in the background giggle with glee. A small group of teens are loitering about. Children in the sandbox build castles with tunnels and shout. Some take to the playground to swing high as the trees, as kites traverse azure skies blown by a swift summer breeze. Women dress the bench tables with salads and cakes, while men man the barbecues cooking hamburgers and tube steaks. The park is filled with laughter and joy as you thought it should be. All is right with the world on this lazy summer day.
Remember, if you have news or want to write a “happy” paragraph or two about your desert experiences send those stories to me.
