Our little community doesn’t want you to forget this weekend’s Fabulously Fine First Saturday Breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Copper Mountain Mesa Community Center at 65336 Winters Road. The center is 11 miles northeast of downtown Joshua Tree.
There you will find some yummy grub that’ll fill you right up. You can sit down for breakfast, eating pancakes and eggs with your neighbors, wetting your whistle with Desert Rat Roasters coffee, and yammer on and on solving all the problems of the world.
Last Friday’s potluck was a bit smaller group than the last with some 30 hungry folks showing up. The food was fantastic and plentiful with more yummy deserts and delicious meat dishes like hamburgers, Kips’ ribs, and of course the mighty hot dog.
My friend Piano Bob recently wrote me about mail theft:
“I too have suffered recent thefts including my last tax bill, an expensive flashlight and a DMV renewal sticker. I ended up cutting a slot in my box and putting a lock on the box. So far it’s worked GREAT! I’ve gotten a DMV sticker and a highly-sought-after county dump card. But I do have to go to the post office for something larger like a flashlight.”
Thank you Piano Bob for the mighty fine Idea. I’m going to cut a slit in my mailbox! I have to go down to the post office in Twentynine to pick up larger packages anyways.
Thought for the day: My dog Cassie answers to very few words. Among these words are eat, food and walk. I believe she knows many more but ignores them or answers to them only at her pleasure.
Community center stuff:
• Fabulously Fine First Saturday Breakfast: 8-11 a.m. Sept. 2.
• Copper Mountain Mesa Improvement Association board meeting: 9-11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month.
• USDA food giveaway: 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Tuesday of the month.
• Community potluck: 6 p.m. on the fourth Friday of each month.
Remember, if you have news or want to write a “happy” paragraph or two about your desert experiences send those stories to me.
