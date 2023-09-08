A community news column for the Copper Mountain Mesa area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Our little community had a surprise storm come rolling in last Friday the first with some scary-looking water-laden clouds. I was on my way to a friend’s pool party in Landers but hesitated when reaching Border and Winters Road as the dark billowing clouds grew ever closer. I wasn’t sure about taking the chance of not being able to get home again. I called to ask how the weather was there, but I didn’t get a reply.
So, I went ahead and drove to the party, always looking up out the windshield at the menacing storm. I arrived at the party but no one was in the pool. We ate dinner outside where the wind was blowing napkins and plates off the tables. I left early hoping the roads weren’t flooded, which they weren’t. The storm’s bark was worse than its bite; there was a lot of wind but hardly any rain.
For the kid in all of us:
Jardine, a Copper Mountain Mesa neighbor, and her friend Jennifer are inviting submissions for a zine they’re publishing here in the Hi-Desert.
The zine is a collection of “love letters to space aliens,” in art and writing and music, and there will be local readings too.
Everyone is very welcome to submit! For details and guidelines, contact them at poboxouterspace@gmail.com.
Thought for the day: Fleeting, that’s the word I’ve been wanting to use but I can’t remember what for.
Fabulously Fine First Saturday Breakfast: 8-11 a.m. tomorrow.
Copper Mountain Mesa Improvement Association board meeting: 9-11 a.m. every second Saturday.
USDA food giveaway: 9-11 a.m. on the third Tuesday of the month.
Potluck: 6 p.m. on the fourth Friday of each month.
The Copper Mountain Mesa Community Center is located 11 miles NE of Joshua Tree at 65336 Winters Road, Joshua Tree.
Remember, if you have news or want to write a “happy” paragraph or two about your desert experiences, send those stories to me.
